Registration open for Summer Group Swimming Lessons

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer is the perfect season for both adults and children to learn how to swim.

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department wants everyone to stay safe in the water, especially in our City pools and our local beaches.

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department partnered with the American Red Cross for the Learn-to-Swim Program, which offers Group Swim Lessons designed for children ages 3 to 12.

"We offer swim lessons to help develop this important life skill for people of all ages and skill levels throughout the summer," said city officials in a release.

During the lessons, children learn a set of skills before they advance to the next level of the swim program.

"Our certified instructors will incorporate age-appropriate techniques and methods to make it fun for children," added officials.

Summer sessions will run from June 6 to July 28.

Each session runs for two consecutive weeks, Monday through Thursday. All classes are 30 minutes long and are available at the Corpus Christi Natatorium, Oso Pool, and H-E-B Pool.

Registration is open now and will close the Thursday before each class session starts. The fee for each session is $50 per person for a total of eight classes.

Register Online at https://register.ccparkandrec.com/.

Summer 2022 Group Swim Lessons Schedule:

Corpus Christi Natatorium:

Monday to Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Session 1: June 6 to June 16

Session 2: June 20 to June 30

Session 3: July 4 to July 14

Session 4: July 18 to July 28

H-E-B Pool and Oso Pool:

Monday to Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Session 1: June 6 to June 16

Session 2: June 20 to June 30

Session 3: July 4 to July 14

Session 4: July 18 to July 28