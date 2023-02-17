Registration for Choice Living Community's O'D.A.C. Shenanigan's pub crawl opens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Registration is now open for Choice Living Community's O'D.A.C. Shenanigan's pub crawl.

“Our event is a start of bringing acceptance and inclusion for adults living with disabilities in the coastal bend,” Dr. Jennifer Scott, executive director for Choice Living Community said.

The organization provides vocational, life, and social skills for adults with disabilities. It partners with local nursing programs to provide skills to those enrolled and those looking to further careers in nursing or occupational therapy.

“It’s basically a great community and we don’t have very many places like this,” Belem Frias, a Del Mar occupational therapy assistant student who works with people at the non-profit said.

The disability acceptance pub crawl is happening March 18, 2023, but registration is open now. Organizers say the event will feature a silent auction, games and entertainment. For the link to register, click here.