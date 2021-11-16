Refugio police arrested a man who is accused of shooting another

REFUGIO, Texas — Refugio police say they arrested a person who is accused of shooting and killing another man.

The incident happened on Monday, November 15, 2021 at approximately 8: 43 p.m.

Detectives said Refugio police department officers responded to a 911 call to a residence located at the 100 block of Mesquite Street in Refugio.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a 26-year-old male victim inside a home who was suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police arrested 23-year-old Robert Michael Frazier who was located at the scene and was immediately arrested.

Unfortunately, police said, the 26-year-old victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The motive for the fatal shooting is currently being investigated.

Frazier was charged with murder with his bond set at one million dollars.