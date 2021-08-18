Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Refugio native Joseph Galloway dead at 79

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
Refugio native Joseph Galloway is dead at the age of 79.
Joseph Galloway
Posted at 3:39 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 16:44:05-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — American foreign correspondent Joseph L. Galloway, best known for his book recounting a pivotal battle in the Vietnam War, has died. He was 79.

A Refugio native, Galloway spent 22 years as a war correspondent and bureau chief for United Press International, including serving four tours in Vietnam.

He went on to cover several other conflicts, including the Persian Gulf War in 1991.

Galloway co-authored “We Were Soldiers Once ... And Young,” which recounted his experience during a bloody 1965 battle with the North Vietnamese.

Galloway was later decorated by the U.S. Army with a Bronze Star Medal for rescuing wounded soldiers under fire.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education