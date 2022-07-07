CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Refugio County Sheriff is recovering Thursday after accidentally shooting himself in the left ankle on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that Raul "Pinky" Gonzales' duty pistol accidentally went off. The bullet reportedly grazed his "right back side," made its way into his left calf and settled in his left ankle.

He was taken to Refugio County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital - Shoreline, where the bullet was removed.

Despite the incident having been reported as an accident, the Texas Rangers were called in to investigate.