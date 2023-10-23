Red Ribbon Week kicks off

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is teaming up with several other law enforcement agencies this week as they participate in the National Red Ribbon Campaign.

CCPD officers will be participating in Red Ribbon Parades at several local elementary schools throughout the week.

But what is Red Ribbon Week?

The Red Ribbon Campaign® is the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation, reaching millions of young people during Red Ribbon Week®, which is October 23rd – October 31st, each year. The mission of the Red Ribbon Campaign® is to present a unified and visible commitment towards the creation of a DRUG- FREE AMERICA.

Red Ribbon Week started after the murder of Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985. After his death, communities across the country began wearing red ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness of the killing and destruction caused by drugs in America and to honor Kiki’s sacrifice.

This year’s theme, “Be Kind to Your Mind. Live Drug Free.”

