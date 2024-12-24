Recio's Smokehouse Restaurant hosts "Most Wonderful Gift for Kids" event

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A Westside Christmas Eve tradition filled with joy and thanks took place Tuesday morning on Dec. 24.

Recio's Smokehouse Restaurant and Catering on the 5500 block of Old Brownsville Road hosted their annual Most Wonderful Gift for Kids toy giveaway where they handed out hundreds of toys until they ran out.

The event began 12 years ago but this was the event's ninth year after the owners paused the event in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

The Recio's didn't organize this event all on their own. Several sponsors chipped in and helped to put the gifts together and make sure this was an event the kids would never forget.

When Recio's Smokehouse Restaurant and Catering owner Robert Recio was asked why he started this tradition, Recio said "I wanted everyone to have a good Christmas and to not worry about buying presents, we've got them for you."

Along with toys, all guests were treated to free food and an appearance by Santa.