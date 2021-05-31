Ramp reversal work to rev back up this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers this Memorial Day weekend did catch one break - work was halted on the SPID ramp reversal project. Work will rev back up this Wednesday June 2nd. Crews will be on site, and because of it there will be a lot of traffic advisories to keep in mind.

Here are those advisories courtesy of TXDOT:

SH 358 Eastbound Weber Entrance Ramp

•The eastbound Weber Road entrance ramp will remain closed until the new entrance ramp opens summer 2021. Drivers wishing to enter the eastbound mainlanes from Weber may use the following detours:

•Northbound and southbound drivers on Weber may take the westbound frontage road to Kostoryz Road, use the turnaround, and enter the eastbound mainlanes using the Kostoryz entrance ramp.

•Drivers on the eastbound frontage road wishing to enter the eastbound mainlanes may use the Weber turnaround, take the westbound frontage road to Kostoryz, and enter the eastbound mainlanes using the Kostoryz entrance ramp.

•Left lane closed on the SH 358 eastbound frontage road between Weber and Everhart Road until the new eastbound Weber entrance ramp opens. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will remain open at all times.

SH 358 Eastbound Frontage Road

•Daytime and nighttime single-lane closures will continue on the eastbound frontage road at various locations between Ayers Street and Airline Road. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will remain open at all times.

SH 358 Turnarounds

•The SH 358 eastbound-to-westbound frontage road turnarounds at Staples Street will have intermittent daytime and nighttime closures as needed for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

•The SH 358 westbound-to-eastbound frontage road turnaround at Weber will have intermittent daytime and nighttime closures as needed for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

•Until further notice: The SH 358 westbound-to-eastbound frontage road turnaround at Staples will remain closed daily and nightly for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

All work is weather permitting. Lane closures are subject to change without notice.