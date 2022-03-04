Rally for Ukraine scheduled tonight in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Stop Russian Aggression Against Ukraine" is what Ukranian immigrant Oleksandr Zhalkovskyi is calling the peaceful rally he is organizing in Corpus Christi.

Zhalkovskyi moved to Texas 10 years ago.

He now has a wife and two children.

Among the destruction from the Russian invasion in Zhalkovskyi’s home country is his family’s home. He says his loved ones are now forced to flee westward in search of safety.

As Ukraine gets ripped apart, Zhalkovskyi hopes the Coastal Bend community can come together.

“We also would like to inform the local community how they can help to support our country, our military at this time, and how to suppress the enemy,” he said.

The rally he organized starts at 5:30 p.m on Shoreline Drive, outside the federal courthouse. The event is scheduled to end at 7 p.m.

Friday night’s rally is open to anyone wishing to attend. Attendees are asked to bring posters, flags, banners, and the colors of Ukraine’s flag: blue and yellow. Updates about this event are being posted on Facebook.

