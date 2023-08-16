Raising Cane's serving chicken with a cause on Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Raising Cane's Chicken is serving its chicken with a cause.

On Thursday, restaurants across the country will donate 15 percent of its profits to help those affected by the devastating wildfires in Hawaii.

That includes the restaurant located at Moore Plaza shopping center.

The money collected will help those displaced by the fires and also go towards rebuilding a 78-unit housing shelter that was lost in the fire.

If you'd like to show your support on Thursday, the Raising Cane's in Corpus Christi is located at 5425 S. Padre Island Dr.