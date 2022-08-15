Rain made its way around Corpus Christi, from the South Side to North Beach

Our crews were driving throughout Corpus Christi on Sunday.

Residents living out near Rodd Field Road and SPID alerted us to heavy rain in the area, and chief photographer Michael Salazar was able to get video of flooding in the area near Shipley's Donuts.

Action 10 News anchor Andy Liscano sent us video from the area near Brockhampton and Duke, where the water was completely covering the road.

Sr. Digital Content Producer Ana Tamez was on the corner of Coastal and Seagull on North Beach, where the water covered the off-ramp and several roads in the neighborhood closes to the New Harbor Bridge project.