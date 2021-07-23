Radio-controlled J-22 race winner declared

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skippers participating in the J22 World Championships took a break from racing full-sized sailboats and raced miniature ones.

The race taking place in the Corpus Christi Marina involved radio-controlled versions of the full size J-22s they sail.

These are 1/16 the size of a regular J-22, and there are only three in existence.

Jack Lischer,20, from Kansas City won the race. He says he spent his childhood playing video games and sailing which prepared him for this race. His prize was the mini sailboat he raced.

The J-22 World Championships wraps up Friday.