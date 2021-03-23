Rachel Beavers of Windsor Park Elementary receives recognition winning CCISD teacher of the Year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are 22 students in Ms. Beavers' fifth-grade class at Windsor Park Elementary and they are greeted one by one as they enter the classroom online and in person.

“She actually really greets us nicely,” says student, Zoe Estrada.

“She probably cares more about her students than she does herself,” says student Claire Smith.

This group even has its own name.

“We’re called the beaver bunch and we may not always get along but it’s important that we always have each others backs and help each other during difficult times and that’s something I want to foster in them,” says Rachel Beavers.

For 17 years, Rachel Beavers has been in the education field and this is her ninth year teaching full time.

“We are empathetic, not that men can’t be empathetic, but we have a natural ability towards being empathetic towards our students,” says Beavers.

She says her mom is her inspiration.

“She encouraged me to go to college even though she hadn’t gone to college and when I said I wanted to be a teacher she said of course,” she said.

During this year of constant change, Ms. Beavers says she has learned to use technology to make connections with her students whether they are in her classroom or on zoom.

“That flexibility is just key to education right now," said Beavers. "We have to be willing to do what it takes to educate our kids.”

Her hope for the fall semester is for everyone to continue to be safe and healthy.

In addition, Beavers anticipates continuing using technology for the fall semester.

She says she looks forward to a time she can hug her kids good morning.

In the meantime, Ms. Beavers makes it a point to take off her mask so her students know what she looks like.