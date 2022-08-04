Quik Trip Laundry hopes to help kids get a clean start this school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local laundry mat is giving back to make sure every child is clean and ready for the new school year.

Quik Trip Laundry is hosting a free clothes washing event this Saturday.

This is the second year the laundry mat is offering these services to the community.

They had to put it on hold the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drew Vandam, owner of Quik Trip Laundry, said he's excited to bring back this event.

"Growing up, my dad always taught me to give back to the community. So I'm just trying to give back to Corpus," said Vandam.

Families in need are welcome to come in and use any of the laundry mat's washing machines for free.

"Sometimes people can't afford to wash clothes or can't afford to wash loads of clothes for their kids, can't wash their blankets," said Vandam. "So, we're just hoping that if there's some families out there that are less fortunate can come in here and get their stuff washed and get their kid nice and clean before school."

If you're looking for some help, you can stop by their two locations at 5222 Kostoryz Rd. and 4245 Kostoryz Rd.

The event begins Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.