Quick Quack offers free car wash for educators on Teacher Appreciation Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In honor of Teacher Appreciation Day, Quick Quack Car Wash will be offering a free car wash for educators and staff members on Tuesday.

Quick Quack Car Wash celebrates the educators in the community every year.

They offer their best "Lucky Duck" wash for staff and educators who show their school badges or ID.

“Our teachers go above and beyond in their classrooms to educate and inspire, and this is our way of giving back to them and celebrating all of the good work they are doing for their students and their communities,” said Amaris Garcia, Director of Marketing & Public Relations at Quick Quack in a release.

Quick Quack encourages the community to share this information with educators and staff members so that they can take advantage of this one-day promotion.

“We love our teachers and we look forward to them riding in style with their clean car after a visit to Quick Quack," added Garcia.

Participants are entitled to a free car wash or a discounted membership. The promotion will be held during business hours only.