CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Queen Isabella Causeway collapse on South Padre Island was held at Memorial Park yesterday.

On Sept. 15, 2001, a portion of the causeway collapsed after a barge struck a support pillar around 2 a.m.

Eleven drivers went off the bridge and into the water as a result of the collapse. Eight people died.

Three were rescued by fisherman who were out on the water that night.