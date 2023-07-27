Purple Door Resale store officially opens up to serve those in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Purple Door's new resale shop is officially open to the public.

A ribbon cutting was held for the new business on Thursday.

The Purple Door is a non-profit that provides shelter and services for women and children trying to escape domestic violence.

Purple Door Resale will benefit the community and families they serve. The public will be able to buy from the store, but those getting assistance from the Purple Door can shop for free.

"It's a great way to continue providing free items to our clients," CEO Francis Wilson said. "But then any money we also make can go back to the free services that we provide to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence."

Wilson said they are always accepting donations for the resale shop and those in need of help at the Purple Door. The resale shop is located at 4202 S. Alameda.

