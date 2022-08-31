Punishment phase in Joshua Powell murder trial begins, body cam footage shown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached may have visuals and audio that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The punishment phase for Joshua Powell began on Tuesday, after he plead guilty to attempted capital murder of a peace officer earlier this month.

Witnesses gave testimony and Officer Manuel Dominguez’s body cam footage was shown during the trial.

Witnesses said Dominguez was shot 11 times.

Powell then hit him with his weapon multiple times before fleeing the apartment.

Officer Victor Casares was the second officer on scene.

He said he was shocked to see Dominguez coherent and in the state he was in given what he now knows about his injuries.

"He’s never going to be the same. Thankfully he’s alive, but I don’t think he’ll ever be on patrol," Casares said. "I kind of think back and wish I could’ve gotten there sooner.”

The trial is on recess until Monday morning. Powell faces 5-99 years or life in prison. The state is calling for a life sentence.

