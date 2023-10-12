Pumpkin patches in the Coastal Bend that will get you in the fall spirit

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There are numerous pumpkin patches in the Coastal Bend to put on your to-do list this Fall.
One pumpkin patch, the Asbury United Methodist Church was preparing for visitors at their annual pumpkin patch on Wednesday. Volunteers arrived at 4 p.m. to help unload a huge truck full of pumpkins.
"Bring your family come out and enjoy. It's a great opportunity for some really nice family time."
Organizers said the admission to Asbury United Methodist Church's pumpkin patch is free and dog-friendly. Families usually visit the pumpkin patch in their Halloween costumes with their families and friends and take pictures at various photo ops. Proceeds from buying pumpkins go to the church operations and different missions throughout the city. The church needs volunteers to help run the pumpkin patch, so click the link for more information.
There are numerous other pumpkin patches in the Coastal Bend that are opening up where you can pick out the perfect jack-o-lantern for Halloween.
Here is a list of pumpkin patches located in our area:
- Asbury United Methodist Church
Where: 7501 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
When: October 12 -31, 2023, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- St. Peter's by the Sea United Methodist Church
Where: 1541 Waldron Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
When: Opened up Oct. 8, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.
Portland First United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch
Where: 4545 Wildcat Dr, Portland, TX 78374
When: Weekdays 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Saturdays 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., and Sundays 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
- Unitarian Universalist Church of Corpus Christi
Where: 6901 Holly Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
When: October 15 through October 31, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Grace United Methodist Church
Where: 14521 Northwest Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78410
When: Opens up October 15
- St. John's United Methodist Church
Where: 5300 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
When: October 2 through October 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.