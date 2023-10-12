Pumpkin patches in the Coastal Bend that will get you in the fall spirit

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There are numerous pumpkin patches in the Coastal Bend to put on your to-do list this Fall.

One pumpkin patch, the Asbury United Methodist Church was preparing for visitors at their annual pumpkin patch on Wednesday. Volunteers arrived at 4 p.m. to help unload a huge truck full of pumpkins.

"Bring your family come out and enjoy. It's a great opportunity for some really nice family time."

Organizers said the admission to Asbury United Methodist Church's pumpkin patch is free and dog-friendly. Families usually visit the pumpkin patch in their Halloween costumes with their families and friends and take pictures at various photo ops. Proceeds from buying pumpkins go to the church operations and different missions throughout the city. The church needs volunteers to help run the pumpkin patch, so click the link for more information.

There are numerous other pumpkin patches in the Coastal Bend that are opening up where you can pick out the perfect jack-o-lantern for Halloween.