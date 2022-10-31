Pumpkin Parade at Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital got into the spirit of Halloween Monday, hosting its annual pumpkin parade.

Kids at the hospital got to wear their Halloween costumes and enjoy some trick-or-treating.

And those who didn't have a costume were able to pick out something to wear thanks to the Spirit Halloween store.

“It feels exactly like trick or treating but we're sitting at tables and they're giving us our candies and stuff,” said seven-year-old Aralynn Juarez, a participating patient of Monday’s event.

“She's excited seeing everyone in their costumes and everyone telling her how they love her costume,” said Aralynn’s mom, Stephanie Juarez.

“It makes me happy seeing her happy that she still gets to experience some of it,” said Juarez.

This is the 22nd year Driscoll Children's Hospital has hosted the parade through The Stripes Child Life Program.

