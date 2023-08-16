Watch Now
Public health mobile clinic providing free services in Robstown

Posted at 8:48 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 09:48:38-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Free medical services will be provided to residents out in Robstown on Wednesday morning.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District’s Mobile Clinic will be at Cindy Park on Wednesday, August 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The mobile clinic will be at Cindy Park, located at 4616 Cindy Ln. and will be providing the following services at no cost:

  • Blood Pressure Screening 
  • BMI (Body Mass Index) Screening 
  • Immunizations  
    • Children Vaccines up to 18 years of age who meet eligibility (Medicaid eligible, Uninsured, or Underinsured) 
  • Diabetes Screening and Education 
  • Wellness Counseling Resources 
  • Referrals to Community Resources 

For more information on the mobile clinic, visit Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District | City of Corpus Christi (cctexas.com)

