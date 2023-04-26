Public Health Mobile Clinic in Robstown provides services at no cost

ROBSTOWN, TX — City officials have announced free community mobile health services to residents in Robstown, Texas.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District’s Mobile Clinic will be at Petronila Elementary School on Wednesday, April 26, at 2391 CR 67 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Medical staff from the mobile clinic will be providing the following services at no cost:



Hemoglobin A1C Screening

Blood Pressure Screening

BMI (Body Mass Index) Screening

Cholesterol Screening

Immunizations

Flu Vaccines COVID-19 Vaccines and Booster Children Vaccines up to 18 years of age who meet eligibility (Medicaid eligible, Uninsured, or Underinsured)

Diabetes Education

Wellness Counseling Resources

Referrals to Community Resources

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District held a ribbon cutting for the new mobile recreational vehicle clinic in December 2022.

"It's going to create healthier lives, save lives, and hopefully continue to move forward in providing additional services that we need," Nueces County Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez said. "Once we know we need something, we want to provide those services."

For more information on the mobile clinic, visit Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District | City of Corpus Christi (cctexas.com)

