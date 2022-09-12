Public gets to meet, greet Oil Belt Junior League Champions

It was a day for community members to celebrate the Oil Belt baseball team and 2022 United States Junior League Champions.

It was a chance to recognize all the hard work the coaches, players, and families put in this summer.

After following the team all the way to the World Series Championship, folks got to meet the players firsthand and get pictures with the players, baseball cards, and baseballs signed.

“And once they bought into the team attitude, there was no stopping us honestly we just rolled,” said coach Daniel Saenz Jr.

Many of the players will be starting high school, where they will be playing fall ball in order to be ready for the spring season.