Psychic and Healing Fair aims to educate community on spiritual well-being

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local vendors plan on coming together for a monthly fair focused on healing.

Local spiritual advisor, Liz Peña says she worked for Angel Light, a popular spiritual healing shop once located on Everhart Road, over 25 years ago.

"I wanted to re-create the same essence that we had there. Meditation,spiritual counseling, readings, yoga, just anything that has to do with healing," said Peña.

Peña created Angel Light Fair to help educate the community on spiritual healing, and she plans on making it a monthly event at the Bay Jewel in downtown Corpus Christi.

"There is a big spiritual community here, and I continue to meet people from different places," said Peña.

"Spiritual cleansing is very important so that you don't accumulate negativity. It's very important to cleanse your aura, your energy. So that you can become the best version of yourself," said Peña.

Angel Light Psychic and Healing Fair is set for July 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bay Jewel, located at 624 N. Mesquite St.

Local vendors will be on-site selling products like jewelry, stones, candles, tapestries, fairies, wreaths, and so much more.

There will be several classes and workshops available on different topics throughout the fair.

A Spiritual Cleansing Class will teach you different ways to cleanse your aura and your spiritual body. This class begins at 1:30 p.m. and is $50 if prepaid, or $60 at the door. Contact Liz Martin Peña at 361-765-2890 for more information.

There will also be a Vision Board Workshop available for $15 per person if prepaid, or $20 at the door. All materials will be provided to create your Vision Board. For more information, contact Bernadette Gibson at 979-215-4869.

Native Energy Mystic Healer will feature a Healing Sound Bath for $20 for 15 minutes. For more information, contact Rene Resendez at 361-445-5641.

Learn more about Feng Shui with an educational class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Contact Joy Miller at 361-533-0998 for more information.

Registration is required prior to attending the classes and workshops, but entry to the Angel Light Psychic and Healing Fair is free of charge.

For more information on the Angel Light Psychic and Healing Fair, visit their Facebook event page.