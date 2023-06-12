Protecting yourself from the dangerous heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summertime is just heating up, and with the temperatures rising, you want to make sure you're staying cool and preparing yourself for the extreme heat to come. Many people suffer from heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses.

Every year, hundreds of people get ill and even die from the heat. The majority of them don't know it's happening until it's too late. Simply put, it's a silent killer. If you plan to be outside, you're encouraged to do your activities earlier in the day to avoid peak heat hours.

According to the occupational safety and health administration, nearly the past decade has been the hottest on record, making it more important to recognize the dangers of heat. Medical experts say there are some important things to pay attention to if you do end up suffering from heat stroke.

“The first thing that they will usually notice is that they’re getting more tired than normal; they will start to feel a little bit dizzy," Dr. Lonnie Schwerlich, Chief Medical Officer for Physicians Premiere said.

Some other symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness. More importantly, if someone experiences these symptoms and is not sweating, that's a clear indication that they are excessively dehydrated, and a health scare could be coming soon. Schwerlich adds that sweating is a good sign that you're body is cooling down. Without it, your body could be working overtime to control your temperature and even your heart rate.

Those who have underlying health conditions already should make sure they avoid staying out in the heat. Dr. Schwerlich says people that take diuretics and fluid pills for high blood pressure should pay more attention to their water intake, and their medication could make them more dehydrated.

If you are working outside, you'll want to take as many breaks as possible to avoid heat stroke and exhaustion.

Nearly six years ago, that's what happened to Liz Gillenwater's husband, Karl. He mostly works outside, and that's when the hot weather hit him the hardest.

“The doctor who worked on him says that they remember his case because it was all hands on deck," Gillenwater said, "The administrators were helping to get him worked on. When EMS found him outside at his site, his core temperature almost to 108 degrees.”

Gillenwater even mentioned that her husband's lungs filled up with fluid and bacteria, causing him also to catch Pneumonia while recovering from the heat stroke.

Over time, Karl was able to recover, but there are many people that don't catch it in time.

Here are some tips to keep you safe from the heat during the summer:



Drink a lot of water, even if you aren't outside for long periods of time. It's important to keep your body hydrated daily

Wear loosely fitted, light-colored clothing

Wear sunscreen

Wear a hat to protect your head and give your face some shade

Avoid hot and heavy meals before going outside

Stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks

