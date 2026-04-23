CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City Council is preparing to vote on a water emergency draft plan that could require some residents to significantly reduce their water usage.

During a recent water workshop, city officials stated that CCW has over 91,000 water customers. Under the proposed plan, 70 percent of those customers are already below the usage threshold and will not need to cut back from their current consumption. However, the remaining 30 percent are using more and would be required to reduce their usage to around 5,000 gallons.

Proposed water emergency plan could limit large families' usage.

I conducted a mini survey in the newsroom to see how this proposed limit might impact different households. The results showed the restrictions will primarily affect larger families with five or more people.

One person surveyed who lives alone with a cat uses 2,000 gallons monthly, while another single-person household also reported using 2,000 gallons. A household of five reported using exactly 5,000 gallons. Another family of five — including two adults, an aunt, and two children under 15 — reported using 12,000 gallons. That resident wondered if the high usage was due to the children taking long showers.

District 1 City Councilman Everett Roy noted that the council needs to consider families with more than five people.

"I think there could be situations where you have foster parents that may have a temporary increase in the number of children in their in their household, maybe they're an extended family they got grandparents because that's, you know, nowadays with the economy that's, that's an issue. You have people that have their mom and dad or whatever move in with them and, um, I've seen situations where both sets of parents have moved in," Roy said.

"And you know, so we need to take that into consideration," Roy said.

The City Council plans to vote on part of the draft proposal next week.

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