Propane truck overturned southwest of Kingsville

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a tanker truck rolled over along County Road 1030 and Escondido Road, southwest of Kingsville. The tanker truck was carrying propane.

At the current time, the tank is not leaking, but as a precaution, DPS troopers are evacuating some neighborhoods in the area of the accident.

This is a breaking news situation. KRIS 6 News is sending a reporter out to the scene now. We will have more information for you as it becomes available.

