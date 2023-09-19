Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Propane truck overturned southwest of Kingsville

Caution tape
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don Ryan/AP
Caution tape surrounds the scene of a wind-damaged tree in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2014. Forecasters say frigid air will continue to gust Wednesday through parts of Oregon, including the Columbia River Gorge and the Portland area with snow expected to move into the region by Thursday.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Caution tape
Posted at 12:08 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 13:08:05-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a tanker truck rolled over along County Road 1030 and Escondido Road, southwest of Kingsville. The tanker truck was carrying propane.

At the current time, the tank is not leaking, but as a precaution, DPS troopers are evacuating some neighborhoods in the area of the accident.

This is a breaking news situation. KRIS 6 News is sending a reporter out to the scene now. We will have more information for you as it becomes available.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tracking the Tropics