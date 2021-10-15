Project HIP providing HIV/HEP C patients with free services

CORPUS CHRISTI — Project Hip is providing free services for HIV and Hepatitis C patients, it stands for HIV or Hepatitis C Integrated Program, but patients must qualify first.

According to Jessica Trevino, Program coordinator for Project HIP said that this program provides a great help for those with HIV and HEP C or are at risk for them.

" Risk factor include intravenous drug use, risky sexual behaviors, there's several things that can qualify you for that. You have to have diagnosed mental health illness or a co-occurring disorder." She said.

If you do qualify for the program you will be eligible for free counseling, peer counseling as well as other benefits.

" All of it is free, as long as you are eligible for the grant and we also offer peer support groups, where they speak to a peer, we do incentives." Trevino said.

To find out if you qualify, you can call the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation at 361-814-2001.