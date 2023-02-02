Program that reunites homeless with their families still in need of funding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In December 2020, Rising Tide Ministries received a grant from a private organization that allowed it to start the ‘A Way Home’ program. The program reunites homeless people with their families.

Lisa Gerdes, the director of Rising Tide Ministries, said the original goal was to help 24 people. This past December, she says the number of people she's helped has grown to more than 200.

"Its just such an honor and privilege to be able to do this, to be able to serve in this way," Gerdes said.

Gerdes and her team have provided people who have been living on the streets, sometimes for years, with bus tickets so they can reunite with their loved ones. Some have traveled as far as North Carolina, Michigan and Wisconsin.

"The basis is of it is putting the family unit," she said.

Although, the program has received donations to help, grants and other forms of funding has run out once again. Due to the lack of money, the program has not been able to help as many people this year.

However, it's still January and Gerdes says she plans to use money from the resale shop and hopes that more people will donate, so individuals in need won't have to suffer any further.

There are several success stories from the program, including Jennifer, who was sent home to North Carolina after ending up in Corpus Christi.

"Just the fact that I was able to come back and be reunited with them, they’ve really shown me how glad they are that I am around," Jennifer said. "I spend as much time with my family because I’m just glad to have a new opportunity.”

If you would like to donate and help, you can by check, cash, or contacting Lisa Gerdes at Rising Tide Ministries.

Rising Tide also offers educational classes for Microsoft Word, Excel, resume building and steps on getting a form of identification.

Those opportunities are offered every Saturday at the location on 9841 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78418.

