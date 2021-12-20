Professor writes book to document 75 year history of TAMUCC

The Island University was founded in 1947. Dr. Andrew Johnson an associate professor of management at Texas A&M University of Corpus Christi said when he arrived to Corpus Christi seven years ago he couldn’t Find a book that highlighted the history of TAMUCC so he took it upon himself to do research for 18 months while working from home.

Dr. Johnson said he compiled newspapers, articles and pictures to work on the 260 page book titled, The Island University: A History of Texas A&M University Corpus Christi.

“It’s been a great experience in terms of, you know learning about the people and learning how this place i call home in terms of employment and home in terms of building a life here in Corpus Christi," said Dr. Johnson.

Throughout his research Dr. Johnson said we sometimes forget how deep the military roots are especially with the presence of veterans on campus. Dr. Johnson said, “The other is the community support.”

“I think that the community has always known the value of having a university here and has pushed to make sure that one is successful and thriving," said Dr. Johnson.

Russell Wagner, Executive Director of Alumni Engagement said it is important to document and research the traditions of the Island University.

“We are so thankful that Dr. Johnson took the time to write the book and is retailing future generations of the past, present, future of A&M Corpus Christi," said Wagner.

Dr. Johnson said from his research, it has been great to see the community support and diverse group of people the university has brought together over its 75 years of history.

He said the profits from book sales go toward supporting the students at the University.

“They go into a fund that is going to be used to support student activities to promote tradition and pride which is really the reason why I wanted to write this book," said Dr. Johnson.

If you would like to purchase the book, click here.