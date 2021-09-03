COVID-19 cancels PRIDE block party and parade again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For a second consecutive year, the local organizers of the PRIDE festival have announced the cancellation of their event.

The annual festival was canceled in response due to the increase of COVID-19 cases.

“We could not in good conscience put lives at risk by holding large events where the virus could be spread," said Tom Tagliabue, president of the Mosaic Project of South Texas.

The 2020 event was canceled last July.

The board of the Mosaic Project, which stages the PRIDE events locally, announced the cancellation of several October events including its largest and most public event, the parade and block party.

“As much as we want to have PRIDE events and activities in October to commemorate LGBT History Month, we know health care services in the Coastal Bend are stretched to the limits and we do not want to risk making the situation worse with large public gatherings," Tagliabue said.

Organizers remind the public to follow public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

