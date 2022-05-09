Watch
Prices at the pumps climb again locally

Gas prices have gone up again in the Coastal Bend.
Posted at 2:27 PM, May 09, 2022
The price of gasoline has gone up once again.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded went up by more than $0.14.

So how much are American drivers paying for gas?

Get ready for some sticker shock: the U.S. average retail price for regular-grade gasoline has jumped to $4.38 in the past two weeks.

And there's more bad news, prices aren't expected to come down any time soon either.

As for what's driving up prices at the pumps, you can blame factor such as uncertainty on Wall Street, the European Union's decision to ban oil from Russia and China's intent to ease lock-down restrictions due to the pandemic.

Here in Corpus Christi, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.93.

That's nearly $0.30 more than what we were paying in the first week of May.

A year ago, that same gallon of regular unleaded would have cost you just $2.60.

