One man charged in Press Your Luck gameroom raid

UPDATE (11:48 a.m. Friday): One man has been charged in Thursday's raid.

Roman Saenz faces charges of Keeping a Gambling Place, Possession of Gambling Device, and Gambling Promotion, which are all all Class A misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $4,000.

Gamerooms which pay out more $5 cash prizes are illegal in Texas.

A CCPD release states that:

"State Law dictates that an individual cannot win a wholesale value available from a single play of the game or device of not more than 10 times the amount charged to play the game or device once or $5, whichever is less."

ORIGINAL:

Three people are under arrest after Corpus Christi Police Department officers raided a gameroom Thursday.

The raid happened at the Press Your Luck gameroom on Airline Road near Gollihar Road.

The gameroom operators are facing $30,000 in fines from the states comptroller office for illegally paying out wins to their guests.

The gameroom's two owners and an employee were arrested.

All are facing gambling-related charges.