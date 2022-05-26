Preparations for Bob Hall Pier demolition are underway

CORPUS CHRISTI — Demolition perpetration of Bob Hall Pier has begun, according to a press release from Nueces County.

The pier was severely damaged by Hurricane Hannah in July of 2020.

The observation deck portion of the pier will remain in place and will be incorporated into the rebuild of the pier.

According to County Judge Barbara Canales, the concrete from the pier will be staged on a floating barge and transported out to sea to form an off-shore reef.

JM Davidson, Ltd. was awarded the $2.6 million contract for the removal, demolition and placement of the concrete materials for an off-shore reef, a project that is expected to take 130 days.

"We are excited to witness the beginning efforts towards the new Bob Hall Pier," said County Judge Barbara Canales. "The new reef is a true exercise in turning a local catastrophe into an environmentally friendly project we can all be proud of."

