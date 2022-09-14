Watch Now
Man falls 500 ft. on Mustang Island from powered powerglider

Posted at 1:24 PM, Sep 14, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after falling from over 500 feet in the air from a powered paraglider on Mustang Island when his parachute did not open.

People on the beach who witnessed the fall rushed to pull him from the water and started CPR.

CCFD arrived on-scene, and took over the life-saving efforts as they transported him to the hospital.

No information is available on his condition at this time.

KRIS 6 News has reached out to the FAA to see if they are investigating the incident, no word yet.

