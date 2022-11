CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several power outages across the Coastal Bend have left more than 1,800 customers without power.

According to a map from AEP's website, there are numerous power outages near the Cimarron Blvd. and Yorktown Blvd. area.

Crews are working to restore the power, which could take several hours.

If you are without power, you can check the status by heading to AEP's website here.