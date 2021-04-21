Watch
Power outage affecting 3,000 AEP customers on Padre Island

KRIS file image.
Approximately 3,000 AEP customers on Padre Island have lost power this afternoon.
Posted at 2:29 PM, Apr 21, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas is responding to an outage affecting about 3,000 customers on Padre Island.

AEP officials tweeted they don't have a cause for the outage.

We'll have more information about this outage as we learn about it.

