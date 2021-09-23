Potential Bob Hall Pier features presented to Nueces County Commissioner Court

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction at Bob Hall Pier is one step closer to getting started. Officials say it may include a lot of the amenities that you asked for.

Brent Chesney, county commissioner, says, “we had a lot of public input, lots and lots of people that responded to what they want to see online. So they took all that, gathered it all together, and now they’ve come up with some actual conceptual designs that were going to get a peak at today.”

Here you can see three of those potential plans that have been mapped out for the new pier: https://destinyhosted.com/nuecedocs/2021/CC%2DREG/20210922_633/14197%5F2021%2E9%2E14%5FBob%5FHall%5FPier%5F%2D%5FReduced%5FFile%5FSize%2Epdf

All three options include rebuilding Mikel May’s and adding additional public restrooms, seating, shade, and amenities. The plans also include a T-head at the end of the pier for fishing.

“We all use this area a lot and think it’ll be a nice option to be able to have food and stuff here too along with the fishing atmosphere,” says Richard Rivera who has lived on the island for 12 years.

The county has $18 million to invest in the project. Their planning today will help determine what features can be added while staying within their budget.

Locals are eager to see the county get started. “We just keep wanting to see construction start. we keep looking all the time,” says Rivera. “We’re anticipating it and I can’t wait for it to get going.”

Engineers working on the project expect demolition of the current pier to begin in early 2022. The next step after that will be finalizing construction plans.

