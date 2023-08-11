'Postpartum Swap' for mothers in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Becoming a new mother could be exciting, but it can also be expensive. Courtney Lambert is trying to make that transition less stressful for moms and families

Lambert is a postpartum dula, which means she takes care of babies and moms once they are home.

But for her, it’s very important to help those moms in need. She created Postpartum Swap an event where moms clean out their closets of used items of babies in good condition and pass it on to someone who maybe isn’t able to afford them or could use them.

“Our hope is that it continues to be a blessing for families that the is repeated, that people really feel supported in this space that it’s available for them that maybe they don’t necessarily maybe have financial stability and they could find this as a helpful resource,” she said.

The third Postpartum Swap will be on Saturday at Empower Wellness.

Doctor Kristin Knowlton and her husband Sean Sutherland the owners of Empower Wellness have given her a space to make these mommies feel the support.

“What we hope for is to be able to provide the support to fill those gaps in whatever care people are receiving just to make their lives a little easier take a little stress off,” Sutherland said.

It means a lot to them to be able to provide and connect with the community.

“Having people come in and get some resources to get some tools, and meet some other people that are in a similar life experience, it’s really fun, and it feels great to provide that as a service,” Knowlton said.

Lambert said that she knows what is like to struggle, and she doesn't want to see others struggle.

“A lot of times, our babies are our priority right, but the moms get forgotten about, so I wanted to create that availability for them to feel seen and heard,” she added.

Their goal is to have a postpartum swap event every three months so that summer, winter, fall, and spring babies can benefit from it.

"My dream and hope is that every mom feels supported the they are raising a baby, I know what it feels like to not have that," Lambert said. "And so my prayer is that that’s not something that they ever have to struggle with that you know in Corpus we don’t allow for that to happen.”

Moms could donate clothes, breastfeeding tools, or anything that a baby could use throughout its first year.

Lambert also said mothers who are donating could also pick up something from the event if they need it.

