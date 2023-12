CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Antonio E. Garcia Center on the west side will be hosting a posada navideña Dec. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Posadas are mainly celebrated in Mexico but the celebrations have spread to South America and into the United States. It celebrates the journey of Joseph and Mary from Nazareth to Bethlehem as well as the birth of Jesus.

Tonight's celebrations at the Antonio E. Garcia Center will be full of history and culture.