Portland hosts annual 'Touch a Truck' event

There was a lot of excitement in Portland today as the community came together for their "Touch a Truck" event.

Every year, folks come out to meet their local first responders and city workers. Today, children and their parents got to explore the vehicles and tools they use to keep the community safe.

"I think it's important to know that the community is here for us the employees, and the employees are here for the community as well," said children's librarian Dorothy Torres.

Today's event was held at the Bell Whittington Public Library.

The Touch a Truck event will take place in Alice on Saturday also.

