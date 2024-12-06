Port of Corpus Christi held its 27th annual Tree for All event to help families celebrate the holiday season

INGLESIDE, Tx — The Port of Corpus Christi held its 27th annual 'Tree for All' event today to help families in need celebrate the holiday season with their loved ones.

Volunteers from the event distributed Christmas trees, stands, and ornaments at N.O Simmons Park in Ingleside to the community Thursday evening.

"We recognize that these particular holiday times can sometimes put a strain on some families, so we try to accommodate that by being able to provide some families with Christmas trees, some ornaments, and some holiday goods. Tonight, you'll see several families lined up to participate in that with us," said Rosaura Bailey, Director of Community Relations for the Port of Corpus Christi.

The Port of Corpus Christi also held an event on Tuesday night for families located within the city. Communities in Schools, Port of Corpus Christi Adopt-a-School Partners, Gregory and Sinton Housing Authorities, Ingleside Operation Blue Santa, and Aransas Pass for Youth pre-selected the families to receive one of 400 distributed trees.

