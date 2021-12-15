Port of Corpus Christi awarded grant for electric vehicle charging stations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi has received a grant that they hope will further support their energy transition efforts in the Coastal Bend.

The grant from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program will be used to buy and install six new charging systems for electric vehicles for both the Port and the community.

The Level 2 stations will be able to fully charge an electric vehicle’s battery in roughly three hours or less. There will be 12 charging spots available for use, with two vehicles able to be charged at each station.

“Providing this electric vehicle charging infrastructure for not just our own employees, but the general public, is part of a longstanding pledge from the Port of Corpus Christi to do all it can to reduce emissions on, along and around our waterways,” said CEO for the Port of Corpus Christi Sean Strawbridge in a release.

The charging stations will be located at the Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz International Center and in the parking lot across from the new Port Executive Administration Building at 400 Harbor Drive.

The Port says the equipment is scheduled for installation in the next few months.