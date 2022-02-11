Port Aransas named best fishing spot in U.S. for President's Day

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas is one of the best fishing spots for President's Day 2022; that's according to FishingBooker — the world’s largest platform for connecting anglers and fishing guides.

According to the online service, when you visit Port A, you can expect great fishing "both close to shore as well as in the deep blue."

If you are into surf fishing, try the Horace Caldwell Pier or the South Jetty. If you want to catch some Redfish, you can take a charter boat for a day of bay fishing.

The service says you can also catch the following fish species in Port A; Flounder, Black Drum, Trout, Kingfish, Wahoo, Marlin, and Tuna.

The top eight fishing spots ranked by the platform are provided below.