Port Aransas makes national travel list

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Word is spreading as Port Aransas is developing into a great place to visit.

That's according to the website thediscoverer.com, which chose Port Aransas as one of the "Eight U.S. cities you haven't visited but should" in a recent blog post written by international travel writer Bradley O'Neill.

The website says that Port Aransas is a "true something for all beach resort" community.

It also lists a variety of area events there, including dolphin watching, hiking trails, sport fishing, kayaking and plenty of other activities for the entire family.

The website also listed some of Port Aransas' great festivals including "Texas Sandfest" and "The Whooping Crane Festival."

Other cities included on the list include Baltimore, Columbus, Ind.; Louisville, Ky.; Missoula, Mt.; Providence, R.I.; Salem, Mass.; and Tucson, Ariz.

