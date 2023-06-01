Port Aransas Junior Lifeguard Program promotes beach safety for teenagers

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The City of Port Aransas said its first-ever junior lifeguard program promotes beach safety for teenagers.

“It’s really cool. We walk with you through every step of the way on the open water lifeguard program for the junior lifeguards,” Lifeguard of Port Aransas Hannah Rocha said.

Lifeguard Rocha said her job allows her to spend the day out on the beach and gain knowledge of the ocean and the coastal community.

Brian Manson is the interim Surf Rescue Manager for Port Aransas. He told us there’s a national lifeguard shortage.

With this program, they hope to encourage younger teens to become lifeguards when they turn 16 years old.

He said there are 11 certified lifeguards, and are always looking to hire more, especially this summer.

“We’ll be hiring a total of 18 guards to make up for those deficiencies,” Manson said.

Manson and Rocha said the junior lifeguard program is a great first step for kids ages 13 to 15 interested in becoming a member of Port Aransas Surf Rescuelifeguards.

The program consists of an hour and a half of classroom instruction where students study topics like beach lifeguard principles, first aid, CPR, and other necessary lifeguard skills.

“You are going to be a step above. You are going to be super equipped. Even for just life in general, you gain so many skills in the Junior life program,” Rocha said.

“The surf rescue program is here for prevention, education, and response,” Manson said.

The junior life program has two sessions.

The first one starts June 19- June 23; the second one starts June 26-June 30.

Sessions run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and the program is free of cost.

“The skills I’ve gained out here, I’ve learned so much. I have had the opportunity to save lives. I have had the opportunity to see so many different things out here. It’s really helped me with my future,” Rocha said.

The deadline to sign up is June 5. Click HERE to apply.

