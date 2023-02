CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Port Aransas is holding a citywide garage sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Sales will be held all over town. You can check out a map of the locations here.

Tables will also be set up in the Civic Center from noon until 4 p.m. at 710 W Ave. A in Port Aransas.

