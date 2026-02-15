Port Aransas Cyclist Dies in Accident on Valentine's Day

PORT ARANSAS, TX — One man has died after a bicycle accident in Port Aransas on Valentine's day night, February 14.

According to the South Jetty, the Port Aransas Police Department says that at 7:09 PM the Port Aransas Police Department, EMS, and Fire Department responded to reports of a cyclist struck by a truck on State Highway 361 near Howard Boulevard.

Upon arriving, medical attention was given to the 68 year old male cyclist who was struck, he would be pronounced dead at the scene.

During an initial investigation police found that a Ford truck had stopped at a stop sign, before then advancing and hitting the cyclist. The cyclist was then thrown onto State Highway 361 and struck by a Nissan SUV.

The initial investigation found no probable cause for charges to be filed, though the investigation is still ongoing.