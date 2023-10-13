Port Aransas celebrates long-awaited public building project

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The City of Port Aransas celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for the long-awaited Public Safety Building Project on Friday, Oct. 13.

The project was born out of necessity, as the original Public Safety Building fell victim to the devastating Hurricane Harvey in August 2017. With construction costs estimated at $10.1 million, the road to recovery was significant.

However, thanks to a collaboration between the City, the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), a substantial portion of the required funding, totaling $7.7 million, had been secured. This financial backing paved the way for the reconstruction of the important facility.

“It’s been six years and a couple of months since we’ve been displaced from our permanent headquarters. A lot of federal bureaucracy we had to work through, but we’ve been very fortunate under the leadership of our city managers and our great city council over the years that they’ve really led the way," said Chief of Police Scott Burroughs.

Gignac Architects, based in Corpus Christi, was the engineering firm entrusted with the project, while KJM Commercial, Inc. (Victory Building Team), took on the role of the contractor. Assisting in the project's management were Broaddus and Associates and Del Sol Consulting.

Located at 705 W. Ave A, Port Aransas, TX 78373, this new facility is set to serve both the local community of nearly 4,000 residents and the over 5 million annual visitors to the city. It will be a year-round hub for safety and emergency response, ensuring the well-being of all who step foot in Port Aransas.

The construction project is scheduled to span 395 days, with an anticipated completion date set for September 2024.

