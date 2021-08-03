Popular Robstown teacher who died from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to be widely remembered

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Elijah "Chipmunk" Creacy was born on July 14 -- the first child of Robstown Early Collegiate High School math teacher Elisa Creacy.

Three weeks later, late Friday evening, the 35-year-old died from COVID-19.

A visitation is planned for this coming Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Annaville Baptist Church with her funeral to follow at 1p.m. on Saturday. Following the funeral, a procession will lead to Memorial Park cemetery in Robstown, taking a detour past Robstown High School where anyone who knew Elisa can come out and give their final respects.

You can also send an email to chipmunk.creacy@gmail.com, where you can write a letter to three-week-old Elijah and describe his mother so that someday he can learn about her through your words.

A Go Fund Me fundraising website has been set-up to help Elijah's father, William Creacy, to raise his newborn.